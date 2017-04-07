New EV charging station unveiled in Cranbrook part of first of its kind network

One of the first pieces of an elaborate electric vehicle network in the Kootenays is operational in Cranbrook. Accelerate Kootenay ‘s project manager Megan Lohmann says they are very proud with what they are calling the first rural charging network in all of Canada, after over a decade of work.

“I think it’s just a testament to the innovation and the desire to collaborate in the Kootenays to make really [significant] things happen.”

The first DC charging station was installed Thursday in the Key City in the municipal parking lot at 1st Street North and Cranbrook Street North.

Lohmann adds that this network is definitely going to put our region on the map, literally and figuratively.

A total of 53 charging stations are expected to be installed in 40 different communities by December 2018.