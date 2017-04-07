Thunder Cats ready for day two of 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup

Friday marks day two of the 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup, Junior B hockey provincials.

Tournament hosts the Creston Valley Thunder Cats got off to a strong start on Thursday with 2-0 win over the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

Captain McConnell Kimmett says despite not winning their own league championship, the T-Cats are excited, having built their entire team around the weekend.

Creston didn’t go as far as they would have liked in the KIJHL playoffs, but do not see themselves as underdogs.

Kimmett explains they have a very strong group and are deep in all areas of the game.

He thinks they fit in very well amongst the other three teams and are going to bring it.

The T-Cats are set to battle the Campbell River Storm on Friday and Kimmett says his team’s break heading into the tournament bodes in their favour.

The Captain thinks they are probably the freshest and strongest unit, being able to work out for three weeks after being eliminated from playoffs.

Kimmett believes everybody is feeling good and strong coming in and that they will have to take advantage of a team that has been through a long post season run.

Additional Friday action will see the Beaver Valley Nitehawks face the Kodiaks after blasting the Storm 6-0 in the tournament’s opening game.

The four teams are competing for the title of best in BC and a spot in the 2017 Keystone Cup, Western Canadian Championship.

– Keira O’Loughlin