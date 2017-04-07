Vehicle crash spills 15,000-20,000 litres of diesel fuel near Elkford

A hazmat team will assess what clean-up efforts are needed after a diesel spill on Highway 43 near Elkford.

Elk Valley RCMP says around 15,000 – 20,000 litres of diesel were spilled on the highway after a semi-tanker truck and trailer crashed north of Line Creek Friday morning.

At this time, crews do not believe the spill is creating any risk for the watershed or Elk River.

The crash happened around 11 am Friday morning. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 43 will remain single lane alternating until 8 pm Friday night.

– Jeff Johnson