Elkford tanker crash spills far less fuel than initially predicted

A tanker truck crash in the Elkford area spilled substantially less fuel than was initially predicted.

This from the BC Ministry of Environment, who were onsite at a vehicle incident near Elkford Friday afternoon.

An Environmental Emergency Response Officer estimates that only 5,000 to 6,000 litres of fuel spilled, much less than the 15,000 to 20,000 litres initially reported by Elk Valley RCMP.

The Ministry says most of the diesel seemed to be contained in the ditch due to snowpack and emergency containment measures.

They add that no waterways appear to be affected at this time.

– Jeff Johnson