Host Thunder Cats claw bronze in 2017 Junior B Provincials

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have ended their season as the third best team in all of BC.

The 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup hosts battled the Aldergrove Kodiaks for the bronze medal on Sunday afternoon and came away with a decisive 3-0 victory.

Coach Jeff Dubois says after a year of tremendous success, the sweetest moment was seeing the team’s 20 year olds end their season on a high note.

He explains with 40 other teams in BC, very few guys get to experience that at the end of their junior career.

Dubois adds, although it’s a bronze medal and not gold, it’s also one of two situations when in the last game of the year guys can have smiles on their faces.

To see that be the final moment for graduating players, knowing all they have put in, is very satisfying for the coaches.

Dubois says the 45 save performance from goalie Brock Lefebvre was nothing out of the ordinary.

He believes to shut out the team with the best record in all of BC, within a four day span, a schedule that wears particularly on goaltenders, is special but unsurprising.

The Kodiaks had just seven losses on the regular season, no ties and never dropped an over time game.

Dubois adds the T-Cats know that’s the kind of effort their net-minder gives in big games and they are all proud.

Lefebvre contributed in other areas, also earning an assist on the team’s second goal.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats, Head Coach, Jeff Dubois –

– Keira O’Loughlin