Extra protection is being added to the Tie Lake Dam as water levels continue to rise.

An additional 1,000 sandbags have been laid out to prevent dam erosion during the high water run off.

Over the past 3 weeks, the RDEK has been monitoring water levels and says water is rising from a quarter inch to half an inch per day.

The dam is scheduled for an upgrade project which will be discussed further on Thursday at the Jaffray Community Hall.

– Devon Howard