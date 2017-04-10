B.C. doubles investment in Rocky Mountain Trench

The Province has awarded $110,000 to the Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resource Society to help restore grasslands and forests in the East Kootenay and Columbia Valley, Bill Bennett, MLA for Kootenay East, announced Friday on behalf of Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Steve Thomson.

The funding more than doubles last year’s $52,000 grant and will go toward the restoration of low-elevation grasslands and open forest ecosystems on Crown land from Radium Hot Springs to the U.S. border.

Ecosystem restoration in the province’s dry forests involves logging, thinning and slashing excess trees from grassland and previously open forest sites.

Once the tree density is reduced, the area can then be carefully burned to replicate natural wildfire and creates the environmental conditions that encourage the growth of native grasses and shrubs.

The Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resource Society is working with government, forestry companies, First Nations, ranchers, and guide outfitters to restore and maintain 118,500 hectares of rangeland and open forest in the southern Rocky Mountain Trench.

This year, B.C. is investing a total of $270,000 to ecosystem restoration programs in the Kootenays, Cariboo and Northern B.C.

– From the Government of British Columbia