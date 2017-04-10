BC Conservation Officer Service: bears emerging from hibernation

As grass continues to peek through from receding snow, the BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public that wildlife will come with it.

In a recent press conference the Service stated bears are waking from their winter sleep across the province and in some areas, already involved in conflict.

Sergeant for the Service in the East Kootenay Denny Chretien, says we all need to be aware that bears may find themselves close to human residences.

He explains attractants need to be maintained and kept at bay in terms of securing whatever could be available to feed on.

He adds if done properly, there should be no conflict.

Chretien says whether or not we’ve had sightings, people should definitely think ahead.

He explains it is time to guard garbage’s, clean outdoor barbecues, place bird feeders in safe locations and rethink keeping dog food outside before the bears start to roam.

The Sergeant stresses the more prevention the better and that failure to maintain attractants can result in fines.

Chretien urges anyone in the region having an issue with bears to contact the Conservation Service immediately.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Bergadder, pixabay)