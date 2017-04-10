KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks win 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup

The KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks are the 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup Champions.

The Nitehawks fought back from being scored on in the opening 28 seconds of the gold medal game Sunday, to topple the Campbell River Storm 6-2.

Coach Terry Jones says knowing the Nitehawks are officially the best team in BC is very satisfying.

Jones explains it is such a hard trophy to earn adding, to win the league is tough when all the teams are good.

He explains the Cyclone is a physically demanding four days and he’s proud of how hard his guys worked.

The Coach believes his team was dedicated and determined right from the outset of the season.

Jones says heading to the Keystone Cup for the second time in four years feels incredible.

He believes the Nitehawks are a special, tight group and have been close to winning for the past several years.

He adds, they lost some tough series to the Kimberley Dynamiters in previous years and that just shows how hard progressing in the post season is.

Hosts of the tournament, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats also came away with some hardware.

They shut down the PJHL’s Aldergrove Kodiaks 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to earn the bronze.

The Nitehawks will now travel to Arborg, Manitoba to battle for the Keystone Cup, Western Canada Junior B Championship, April 13-16.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Head Coach, Terry Jones –

– Keira O’Loughlin