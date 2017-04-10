New study looking at enforcing fines issued to Albertans in Koocanusa area

The MLA for Kootenay-East wants out-of-province visitors breaking the rules at Lake Koocanusa to pay up.

The Province has launched a multi-ministry study to determine how best to enforce tickets issued to Albertans who ride off-road vehicles on BC Crown land.

Bill Bennett has spearheaded the initiative through the Koocanusa process, saying the government is strongly committed to protecting public lands.

“We`ve had this public process together for over a year and this issue of out-of-province people not obeying the rules and not paying their fines came up time after time after time,” Bennett says.

Bennett also praised the new recreation management strategy recently announced for the Koocanusa area, saying the two initiatives go hand-in-hand.

– Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett

– Jeff Johnson