Propane suppliers stirring concern in Columbia Valley

An RDEK director is concerned with potential changes to propane in the Columbia Valley.

Superior Propane is intending to purchase CanWest, which would leave only one lone propane supplier in the Columbia Valley.

Area F Director Wendy Booth believes this is a cause for concern.

“If we have only one supplier of a service that a lot of people need as a heating product for their homes and businesses, then we may not have control over the price because there is no competition”, she explains.

“The price would go up and have a negative impact on the customers.”

Booth adds that a letter has been sent to the BC Competition Bureau to determine whether this is a legitimate concern.

RDEK, Area F Director, Wendy Booth –

– Devin Howard

(Image courtesy of www.rdek.bc.ca)