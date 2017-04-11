Libertarian Candidate joins BC election race for Kootenay East

A new candidate has thrown his hat into the provincial election race for Kootenay East.

Keith Komar was born and raised in Cranbrook and will represent the Libertarian Party locally.

He was moved to run for office based on how dissatisfied he was with both the BC Liberals and NDP.

“We all understand the BC Liberals and the problems we’ve had with collusion and corruption and all of the different back door dealings that they’ve done,” Komar says. “So as much as I love Tom Shypitka as a man, I can’t vote for the BC Liberals and we’ve all seen what the NDP have done time and time again when we give them four years. So without a choice in the riding, I’ve decided to put my name in the ring.”

Komar’s goal is to give people another option for their ballot, promoting economic and social freedom for residents.

“I understand that its a long shot to win and I have no dreams or fantasies of taking office, but what I’d really like to see is a big blip on the map for people who are dissatisfied with what is going on and basically get the word out that there is a better way to represent and I want people to see that,” Komar says.

Komar works as a brick layer and has been involved with the Libertarians for the past year provincially and federally.

The writ dropped in BC today, paving the way for a four week campaign leading up to the May 9th vote.

– Libertarian Party Candidate for Kootenay East, Keith Komar

– Jeff Johnson