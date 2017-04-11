COTR: Avalanche sign former PACWEST Rookie of the Year

On Tuesday, the College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team announced it has added a big weapon to the 2017-18 roster.

A former Camosun College Charger, Megan Beckett has committed to the Avalanche, returning to the sport after taking last season off.

The PACWEST’s 2015 rookie of the year, Beckett is eager to reignite her athletic career.

Beckett says she got excited after receiving the media release of her commitment on Tuesday, because it now seems real.

She explains with a lot of things going on, she took the 2016-17 season off but as the year progressed, realized she wanted to get back to playing.

The 6’0″ outside hitter was a conference player of the week in her first freshmen semester with Camosun.

Later that season, the Chargers placed second at the PACWEST Provincials and won a bronze medal at the CCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships.

In her rookie campaign Beckett averaged 2.13 kills, 31 blocks, and .37 aces per set, finishing off with 2.80 per set in total office.

She joins recent Avalanche additions setter Katie Friesen and Cranbrook born, outside hitter Morgan Charlton.

The 2017-18 college volleyball season begins in September.

College of the Rockies, Outside Hitter, Megan Beckett –

– Keira O’Loughlin