COTR honours volleyball teams at awards banquet

The College of the Rockies volleyball teams dressed up in their finest on Saturday night to celebrate their season in style.

An awards banquet was held in the players honour at the Heritage Inn to highlight efforts in the classrom, on the court and in the community.

Manager of Student Life and Athletics Cori Andrichuk says the night was also a chance to recognize those around the teams, lending their support.

Andrichuk lists the student-athletes themselves, their families, the college’s volunteer students and those working in a school opportunity funded position.

She adds the coaches, her staff, and those above her who continue to encourage the program to be as successful as it is.

Additionally, Andrichuk believes the evening was an opportunity to acknowledge the committment it takes for a student-athlete to get through a season successfully.

She explains athletes are balancing four or five course loads, expected to do their homework and do well.

The Manager adds at the same time, they are practicing four days a week, traveling to away games, playing in home games and maintaining their athletic ability.

Andrichuk feels it truly takes the entire COTR community for the volleyball programs to succeed.

Power hitter and PACWEST All Star Alexa Koshman won the women’s MVP Award while men’s Captain, senior Spencer Janzen was given the same honour on his team.

A full list of recipients is copied below.

A special segment of the evening was alotted for saying goodbye to the teams graduating seniors and those moving on to volleyball programs in U-Sports.

Between the men and women’s Avalanche, 11 players will not be returning next season.

The program will now take a much deserved break and although coaches continue to scout throughout the off season, the teams won’t be together again until September.

COTR, Manager of Student Life and Athletics, Cori Andrichuk –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Brad McLeod)

COTR Avalanche Awards and Recepients

PACWEST Academic Excellence Awards

Alexa Koshman, Taylor Forster, MacKenzie Morey, Miranda Myndio, Spencer Janzen

PACWEST Performance Awards

Alexa Koshman – Second Team All-Star

Adriel Goodman – Second Team All-Star

Patrik Toze – Second Team All-Star

Spencer Janzen – Second Team All-Star

David Dobson – All-Rookie Team

Women’s Avalanche Awards

Megan Clark – Most Improved Player

Sydney Herrick – Rookie of the Year

Alexa Koshman – Most Valuable Player

Alexa Koshman – Avalanche Award

Men’s Avalanche Awards

Matt Cespedes – Most Improved Player

David Dobson – Rookie of the Year

Spencer Janzen – Most Valuable Player

Alex Cassels – Avalanche Award

2015/16 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) National Scholar Awards

Miranda Myndio, Taylor Forster, Mackenzie Morey

College of the Rockies Academic Excellence

Matt Lavery, Taylor Forster, Spencer Janzen, Mackenzie Morey, Alex Cassels, Miranda Myndio, Alexa Koshman, Mikaela Pushor

Sun City Coachlines First Year Student Athlete Award

Megan Clark