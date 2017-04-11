Cranbrook RCMP confirm foul play in suspicious death, identify suspect

Cranbrook RCMP confirms the death of a local 73 year old woman was a homicide.

Local Mounties, along with members of the Major Crimes Units from across the Province, have been investigating since a body was found at the Mountain View Village the morning of Thursday, March 31st.

Police initially treated the matter as suspicious, however Cranbrook Staff Sgt. Hector Lee says evidence suggests foul play was involved in the incident.

Lee adds they have identified a suspect who is in custody due to another matter but they are considering charges.

He says they still cannot reveal many details about their investigation as it is ongoing.

He did confirm a van that was stolen around the same time they found the body, and was later located wedged between trees on a local golf course, is connected to the murder investigation.

Cranbrook RCMP wants to ensure the public they are not at risk.

– Josh Hoffman

– Cranbrook RCMP Staff Sgt. Hector Lee