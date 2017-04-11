Kimberley firefighter recognized for 25 years on the job

A long-standing member of the Kimberley Fire Department has been serving the community for 25 years.

Dave “Red” Oscarson was given a British Columbia Long Service Award by city council last night.

Oscarson has been a part of the fire department since 1992.

“I just knew they were looking for people to help out and joined the department,” Oscarson says. “Its been fun. Its always been fun to help out the community.”

He was presented with a plaque and a medal to mark the occasion.

The only member of the Kimberley department with more experience is Fire Chief Al Collinson, who has been working full time since 1990.

– Dave Oscarson, Kimberley Fire Department

– Jeff Johnson