Kootenay Livestock Association to manage grassland project funds over next three years

East Kootenay ranchers and wildlife groups are receiving a quarter million dollars for enhancing land throughout the region.

$250,000 in provincial funds will be administered by the Kootenay Livestock Association for the Grassland and Rangeland Enhancement Program

Coordinator Steve Byford says this supports projects that add value to forested areas for both wild animals and cattle.

“The Grassland and Rangeland Enhancement Program has been an ongoing program for the better part of five years now,” Byford says. “It was just recently renewed for a further three years going forward. The recent announcement from the provincial government will help us going forward.

Byford says the funding will be split over the next three years.

“There’s a great need for all kinds of improvements and enhancements on rangeland and so this money will certainly help out,” Byford says. “We’ve already got a list of applications waiting in the pipe for this.”

The Livestock Association has been involved with government on several contracts over the last 15 years.

The program will also help with thinning and managng noxious weeds and placing new fencing throughout the region.

The Province provided an additional 110 thousand for restoring grasslands to the Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resource Society.

