Bear sightings reported on Fernie trails

The bears are out in Fernie.

WildSafeBC Elk Valley says grizzly bears were seen on Fairy Creek trail earlier this week, while black bear were reported on Canyon Trail and Alpine trail.

The conservation advocacy group says be prepared and expect to encounter wildlife this time of season.

They suggest to you make noise to warn bears of your presence and avoid surprise encounters

WildSafeBC local program activities are scheduled to resume early May.

– Josh Hoffman

(Photo courtesy of WildsafeBC Elk Valley)