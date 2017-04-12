Cranbrook Chamber Launches Election 2017 Survey

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce is seeking to know what is on the minds of local business people for the upcoming provincial election.

A comprehensive survey has been released with the goal of assisting the Chamber in identifying areas of interest and concern.

“The Chamber is committed ensuring the interests of the Cranbrook business community are represented in the run up to the May 09th election”, said Chamber executive director David D. Hull. “This is once every four year opportunity to advance business and economic issues to those seeking to represent our constituency in Victoria and to the parties that are looking to form government.”

The Chamber will use the information and comments garnered to develop positions and statements. The survey results will also be used to formulate questions to be put to the candidates at the Chamber’s all candidates forum scheduled for Tuesday April 25th at the Heritage Hotel.

The survey can we accessed on the Chamber’s website and Face Book page.

The results of the survey will be released Friday April 21.

– From the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce