Elk Valley teacher to represent Green Party in Kootenay East

And then there were four.

Teacher Yvonne Prest has announced she will represent the BC Green Party as the fourth candidate in the Kootenay East riding,

Prest decided to run in the provincial election because she felt no politicians were tackling the problems that she cares about.

She’s proud to support the Greens and also be the only female candidate in the local riding.

“Here’s an opportunity to make a difference,” Prest said. “Here’s an opportunity to be an example for my students, who I’ve always say to actively engage in politics at a local level. It just made perfect sense and everything came together.”

Prest believes industry accountability for tourism and mining are important in the Elk Valley.

She would also like to see additional tax breaks introduced for the middle class and more financial opportunities introduced in Kootenay East that support environmental needs.

Prest joins newly announced Libertarian party candidate Keith Komar, BC Liberal candidate Tom Shypitka and BC NDP candidate Randal Macnair in the Kootenay East election race.

In the Columbia River Revelstoke riding, there are five candidates, Doug Clovechok representing the BC Liberals, Gerry Taft with the BC NDP, independent candidate Justin Hooles, Green Party candidate Samson Boyer and Libertarian Rylan Kashuba.

– BC Green Party candidate for Kootenay East, Yvonne Prest

– Jeff Johnson