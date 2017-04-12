Councillor calls for speed limit review near Kimberley skatepark

A Kimberley councillor wants to see the speed limit reviewed near the city’s Skateboard park.

Al Hoglund made the motion earlier this week, responding to a concerned citizen’s letter about safety for cyclists and young skateboarders.

Hoglund says many families use the park and it should have the same protection as other areas of Rotary Drive.

“You do get a lot of small kids there and some are driven by their parents. Some come over from Chapman Camp and when the kids are coming over, they got to cross Rotary Drive,” Hoglund says. “Some people go more than 50 kilometres an hour. Are they paying attention? They are coming around a corner and I think it is a big concern.”

Hoglund says Council had previously decided a few years ago not to pursue a speed limit change in that area.

“They came back with a recommendation saying that it shouldn’t be lowered because you’ll be doing 30 kilometres up past McKim School all the way down to the end of Rotary Drive,” Hoglund says. “I think that was the deciding factor, that it was too long of a stretch.”

Council agreed unanimously to revisit the issue, saying Rotary Drive has become a recreational road in the community.

– Kimberley Councillor Al Hoglund

– Jeff Johnson