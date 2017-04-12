Kimberley RCMP investigating after suspicious truck fire

Police in Kimberley are investigating after a suspicious truck fire late Tuesday night.

The fire happened around 11 pm on the 600 block of Wallinger Avenue. Police say evidence located at the scene indicates the fire was intentionally set.

Damage to the vehicle was minimized due to a quick response by the fire department.

RCMP and Kimberley Fire ask anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around the time the fire occurred to call police.

Officers are also looking for an unknown woman who saw the blaze and alerted the vehicle’s owner of the incident.

– Jeff Johnson