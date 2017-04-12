RDEK committing $420K to leverage millions for broadband upgrades

The RDEK is partnering with the Columbia Basin Trust and neighbouring governments in hopes of landing millions of dollars for broadband upgrades.

The Regional District will contribute $420,000 part of a proposal to the federal government to receive $25 million for the installation of high-speed fibre optic cable across the basin.

RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay says it’s a small amount to potentially leverage a lot more money for our area.

Gay suggests of the $25 million, $14 million could land in the East Kootenay.

He explains the Connect to Innovate program, unlike last year’s initiative where the Feds matched dollar for dollar, could see Ottawa pay up to 75% of projects.

The Board Director adds improving internet connectivity in the RDEK is a major priority for the Board.

Gay says they would really like to see upgrades in the Jaffray area down to the US border.

The RDEK recently received $8 million dolllars from the Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation for upgrades.

– Josh Hoffman

– RDEK Board Director Rob Gay