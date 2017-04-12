RDEK says weather could play role in Cranbrook flooding

Mother nature will play a major role in whether or not flooding conditions worsen in Cranbrook.

This from RDEK Emergency Service Coordinator Travis Abbey as they, the City and the Province, respond to ponding and localized flooding in the Jim Smith Creek and Hospital Creek drainages.

Abbey says underground infrastructure capacity in Cranbrook is being challenged which is causing multiple water courses to back up in Elizabeth Lake and Hospital creek.

He says staff look to have a solid hold on the issue right now but if they receive a significant amount of precipitation it will definitely cause levels to rise.