RDEK says weather could play role in Cranbrook flooding

Mother nature will play a major role in whether or not flooding conditions worsen in Cranbrook.
This from RDEK Emergency Service Coordinator Travis Abbey as they, the City and the Province, respond to ponding and localized flooding in the Jim Smith Creek and Hospital Creek drainages.
Abbey says underground infrastructure capacity in Cranbrook is being challenged which is causing multiple water courses to back up in Elizabeth Lake and Hospital creek.
He says staff look to have a solid hold on the issue right now but if they receive a significant amount of precipitation it will definitely cause levels to rise.
Abbey adds Elizabeth Lake is rising by an inch a day right now.However, he points out levels in Hospital Creek have reduced in recent days.
The City issued this bulletin Wednesday regarding flood damage assistance:
Flooding in various areas of the Columbia and Kootenay Regional Districts from March 5 to April 10, 2017 has caused property and content damages. As a result of the damages sustained from this event, provincial Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) has been authorized for qualifying claimants, such as home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies, who were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.
Disaster Financial Assistance has been authorized for:
- Regional District of East Kootenay (including all electoral areas and municipalities within the RDEK)
- Regional District of Central Kootenay (including all electoral areas and municipalities within the RDCK)
- Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (including the electoral area A and municipalities within area A)
- Columbia Shuswap Regional District (including all electoral areas and municipalities within the CSRD)
Information about Disaster Financial Assistance is available on the DFA web site at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance. There you will find the DFA Application Form, ‘Disaster Financial Assistance Guidelines for Private Sector’, information bulletins about DFA and insurance and ‘One Step at a time – A Guide to Disaster Recovery’. – Josh Hoffman – RDEK Emergency Services Coordinator Travis Abbey