WHL: ICE’s Fleury, Davis land on final ranking for 2017 NHL draft

Two Kootenay ICE players have landed on the NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking for the 2017 draft in June.

Captain Cale Fleury is number 62 among North American skaters after the 18 year old defenseman notched 38 points in 70 games last season.

Forward Brett Davis sits at 142 for North Americans.

The 17 year old Manitoba product , who was traded to the ICE midseason, tallied 33 points in 59 games over the 2016-17 campaign.