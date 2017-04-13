Necessary Tie Lake Dam upgrades topic of open house Thursday

An open house is being held Thursday night in Jaffray to discuss the future plans for the Tie Lake Dam.

RDEK staff will be present to answer any questions from the public from 4-8 PM at the Jaffray Community Hall with a presentation to follow.

Engineering services manager for the regional district Brian Funkee says the dam is in need of an upgrade to meet provincial regulations as water levels continue to rise.

“We will be out to the community to explain what we are doing in terms of the dam and improving the outflow through the weir and the spillway.” explains Funkee.

He also mentions that water levels are much higher this year due to the harsh seasons that were experienced this year in the district.

“We have seen high water levels similar to this in the past,” says Funkee. “but because of the very wet fall that we had and the increased snow levels in the Tie Lake area certainly we have seen the highest water levels in some time.”

Fixing the dam is a priority project for the Regional District of East Kootenay.

They recently announced earlier this year they would be putting $260,000 into the structure, which would cover 80% of necessary upgrades.

– RDEK Engineering Services Manager, Brian Funkee