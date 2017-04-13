Annual spring cleaning week in Cranbrook

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents to help in cleaning up litter around town next week.

The city is launching their annual “Springtime Spruce Up Cranbrook” campaign which encourages people to clean up debris in their neighbourhoods.

The idea is that residents each take 20 minutes to go out and tidy up local parks, creeks, streets and schoolyards.

Many schools in the city are already actively involved in maintaining a clean community.

“Springtime Spruce Up Cranbrook” runs from April 16-22. You can register with the city’s leisure services to receive free bags for cleaning

Call 250-489-0200 to register for the campaign and receive your garbage bags.

– Devin Howard