Kimberley’s du Toit named semifinalist for Ben Hogan Award

Kimberley native Jared du Toit has been announced as a semifinalist for the prestigious Ben Hogan Award.

On Wednesday, a selection committee narrowed 25 collegiate golfers down to 10 and the Arizona State University Captain made the cut.

du Toit says he’s very humbled and honoured to be among the group and is looking forward to keeping it going and finishing off strong.

He’s definitely very excited and explains he was kind of worried he would be one of the fringe players.

The Captain feels it’s great to get past that and on to the next round because the Hogan has been a goal of his for awhile.

Although there is still a long way to go, du Toit adds for now, he is happy.

The Ben Hogan Award is considered to be the Heisman Trophy of collegiate golf and is issued annually to America’s top male amateur.

du Toit explains when ASU alum Jon Rahm was going through the process, he and his teammates were thrilled for him.

He congratulated Rahm when he got to this level and also made a mental note to do his best to be in the same position.

Currently on the PGA tour, Rahm is the reigning Hogan winner and its only back to back recipient, winning in both 2015 and 2016.

du Toit and the Sun Devils competed in their final regular season tournament April 8-9 and are now preparing for the PAC-12 Championships that begin on April 28.

Hogan Award finalists will be announced May 3 and the winner on May 22.

To see the full list of semifinalists click here.

Arizona State University, Captain, Div 1 Golf Team, Jared du Toit –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.thebenhoganaward.org)