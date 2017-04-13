Fernie Chamber praises ski season for increased hotel stays, business revenue

Hotel traffic in Fernie saw a 10 per cent boost this winter, thanks to great conditions on the ski hill.

This from the city’s Chamber of Commerce, as the local ski hill reportedly saw over 1,000 centimetres of snow this season, bringing skiers and snowboarders into the community.

Executive Director Patti Vadnais says this translated to increased hotel stays and retail business in the community.

“With our hotels, we’ve seen that their occupancy rates were up this year significantly from last year on average of about a 10 per cent increase over last year for occupancy rates and revenues,” Vadnais says. “As those people are in town, they are going to be spending their money at the restaurants and the local retail shops. It was a good year for visitors coming into town.”

Vadnais says the local ski hill served as a gateway to what the community had to offer.

“It enticed people to come to Fernie, to stay and spend their dollars,” Vadnais says. “I think what it also does is allows visitors to experience everything else with Fernie, so they can come back for the food or can experience the shopping.”

Fernie Alpine Resort celebrates the end of its season this weekend, with the 9th Annual Fernival.

Its a free outdoor concert featuring bands like Wide Mouth Mason and BC/DC Saturday and Sunday.

