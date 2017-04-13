Fernie shop owner inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

A small business owner in Fernie is now a permanent part of BC sports history.

Former cyclist Roland Green was inducted into the province’s Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday at the Banquet of Champions held in Vancouver.

Green says being among the other inductees was an honour that is hard to describe.

He explains there was such a collection of personalities in attendance and he got to meet a lot of outstanding people from BC Sport.

Green adds it was very humbling to see how many came out to pay respects to the province’s athletes.

He had his wife and children with him at the event and says at 8 and 10 years old, the kids were pretty wide eyed at the whole spectacle.

Green describes coming from Fernie, then being in a room with 800 people, while looking out on the Vancouver harbour as something that happens once in a lifetime.

Born in Victoria, Green began racing professionally in 1996.

Throughout his career he earned over 40 first place finishes, four national titles, competed in the 2002 Summer Olympic Games and won back to back World Championships in 2001 and 2002.

Green was the first Canadian in the history of mountain biking to win a World Championship gold medal.

He retired from cycling in 2005 and now runs a fabrication business in Fernie, Ironspawn Welding.

The now Hall of Famer’s advice to aspiring professional athletes is to not put too much pressure on themselves and enjoy the ride.

To view the full class of 2017’s BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees click here.

BC Sports Hall of Fame, 2017 Inductee, Roland Green –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.bcsportshalloffame.com)