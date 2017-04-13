Columbia River-Revelstoke Libertarian candidate “not interested” in politics

A provincial election candidate running in the Columbia River – Revelstoke riding says he has no interest in being a politician.

Rylan Kashuba is representing the Libertarian Party ahead of the May 9th vote, however he told the DriveFM/B104 newsroom in an email he doesn’t intend to do any campaigning.

So much so, Kashuba declined to do an interview.

He says the main reason he is entering the race is because he wanted a party on the ballot that he could vote for and sleep at night.

Kashuba was born and raised in the Columbia Valley, and works as a welder and operates a guided fishing charter company out of Radium.

He is the fifth candidate in the Columbia River – Revelstoke race.

– Jeff Johnson/Josh Hoffman