Local marijuana advocate “pleasantly shocked” with federal legislation

The CEO of the East Kootenay Cannabis Club says the Trudeau Liberals’ proposed regulations around legalizing marijuana is a good first step. Tamara Cartwright Poulits is responding to the Federgal government’s new rules unveiled in Parliament Thursday. They include possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis and a minimum legal age of 18, though provinces can set that higher. Cartwright Poulits admits she was “pleasantly shocked” when she read the legislation.

She applauds measures to allow Provinces to make decisions on distribution levels and existing businesses possibly moving forward, such as unlicensed medical marijuana dispensaries. She not only supports the minimum legal age being set at 18 but the fact that minors who are caught with the drug won’t face criminal charges. The cannabis advocate says they do want anyone, no matter the age, to face criminal charges for possessing the drug. Cartwright Poulits, who is also the CEO of the Canadian Therapeutic Cannabis Partners, suggests all in all it’s a reasonable start to legalizing marijuana in Canada. According to Cartwright Poulits, the Canadian Therapeutic Cannabis Partners is a non-profit organization that is certified by the Federal and Provincial governments. She says their mandate is to fight for patients’ rights and help them get access to doctors.