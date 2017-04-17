Canal Flats hiring CAO for second time in less than year

For the second time in less than a year, the Village of Canal Flats is looking to hire a Chief Administrative Officer.

Heidi Frank has left the position after only eight months on the job.

Frank, who was hired in August, has past experience as an economic liaison officer and came in just as the Village was planning how to move forward after the closure of its sawmill in 2015.

Mayor Ute Juras says there’s no specific reason for the change but these types of things just happen now and then.

Juras wouldn’t go as far as calling this a set-back as Canal Flats tries to implement plans to stimulate their economy.

She says the Village is on the right track with reports compiled by economic liaison officers contracted by Canal Flats following the closure of the local sawmill in 2015.

A full time economic liaison officer is expected to be hired for the Village soon.

Canal Flats also recently received $100,000 from the BC Rural Dividend fund for economic development purposes.

– Mayor Ute Juras

– Josh Hoffman