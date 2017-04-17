Record nine outdoor patio licenses issued for dowtown Fernie

Nine businesses in downtown Fernie have been issued licensing for outdoor patios this season.

The historic downtown has already seen outdoor patios for a few years now, but this is the most permits handed out in a single year.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Patty Vadnais says the patios benefit the history of the area in a positive way.

“I think it just adds to the historic charm.” explains Vadnais. “It allows people to sit outside and look at the buildings, enjoy the architecture that is in our historic downtown.”

Vadnais also believes the patios have many tourism benefits, which could result in visitors staying an extra night or two.

Patios will be permitted to operate starting on May 1st.

The licenses were approved by City Council under their Historic Downtown Patio Policy which has been in place since 2013.

Eight of the nine patios have been approved in previous years.

-Patty Vadnais, Fernie Chamber of Commerce executive director

http://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/738/files/2017/04/vadnais.wav

– Devin Howard

(Photo courtesy of tourismfernie.com)