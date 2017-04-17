Kootenay ATV club praises BC study on enforcing fines for Albertans

A local off-road vehicles group is supporting efforts to force out-of-province visitors to respect regulations around Lake Koocanusa.

The Kootenay Rockies ATV Club is welcoming a multi-ministry study launched by the BC government — looking at how to enforce violation tickets issued to Alberta residents.

Club President Doug Williamson feels everyone needs to be covered under the same regulations.

“The damages that have been done over the years in Koocanusa reflects badly on everybody that has an off-road vehicle of any description,” Williamson says. “Even people just out with their four-wheel drive pick-up or jeep. It reflects badly on all of the off-road vehicle community.”

The study was spearheaded by Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett to deal with long-running issues around Koocanusa.

Its expected to go hand-in-hand with a recreation strategy for the lake that will be in place starting this summer.

– Kootenay Rockies ATV Club President, Doug Williamson

– Jeff Johnson