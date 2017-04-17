Provincial funding assists in restoring wildlife in East Kootenay

The Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resource Society says 110 thousand dollars in funding will help in fighting invasive species.

The funding from the BC government is more than double of what they received last year.

Murphy says the money will help them in continuing to revitalize the natural grasslands and forests from Radium Hot Springs down to the US border.

“Unfortunately in some of our treatments and some of the areas we haven’t treated invasive plants have taken hold.” explains Murphy. “They can be competition to the natural grasses and cause them to choke out.”

Murphy adds that fighting invasive plants in ecological reserves is a top priority.

“An inventory has been done in ecological reserves by the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council.” says Murphy. “We will be looking at their recent report and targeting the hot areas in that report.”

Murphy also mentioned fixing up these ecological reserves has many benefits to plants and animals in the region.

– Dan Murphy, Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resource Society coordinator

– Devin Howard