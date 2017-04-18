Declining animal populations focus of town hall in Fernie Tuesday

Dropping populations of elk and mule deer in the Elk Valley is one of the topics being discussed in Fernie Tuesday night.

The BC Wildlife Federation is hosting a series of town hall meetings throughout the East Kootenay this week, focusing on the future of fish and wildlife management in the province and declining budgets for conservation.

Program Manager Jesse Zeman calls the situation a “non-partisan issue,” requiring effort from all political parties.

“You need three things, funding, science and social support. In BC, our fish and wildlife branch has been chronicly underfunded for decades,” Zeman says. “Its an age-old problem and if you compare it to any other business or things like health care, when you don’t invest in our natural resources, over time they disappear.”

Zeman says the situation must be front and centre for the upcoming provincial election.

The association will also host meetings in Cranbrook Thursday and Invermere Friday.

– BC Wildlife Federation Resident Priority Program Manager, Jesse Zeman

– Jeff Johnson