Police catch five impaired drivers from out-of-province during Mud Bogs

Cranbrook RCMP is not surprised that a surge of out-of-province visitors were caught driving impaired in the Koocanusa area during the annual Mud Bogs event.

Staff Sergeant Hector Lee reports six impaired drivers were stopped by police travelling from the Mud Bogs over the weekend, with five of those hailing from outside British Columbia.

“We could have possibly netted even more had we had more police officers out there. Unfortunately, it was just us from the Cranbrook RCMP detachment looking after this event, which has become a huge event,” Lee says. “Maybe someone can look at formalizing it or sanctioning it. Its drawing attention from a lot of people from out-of-province as well.”

Officers were out in marked vehicles and on ATVs throughout the weekend around Koocanusa.

Lee says most people were fairly well behaved, with only a few minor incidents occurring at the event site.

People came from as far as Manitoba to take part.

