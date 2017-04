Open houses are happening this week at the Elkford Fire Hall to educate residents on having “Fire Smart” homes.

The free events have information on protecting your home from wildfires and you can also tour fire vehicles and equipment.

The interactive events run April 18th, 19th and 20th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM as well as an evening open house on April 19th from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

– Devin Howard