BC election All Candidates Forums start Tuesday in Cranbrook

The first all candidates forums in our region get underway this week as we move closer to next month’s Provincial election.

JCI Kootenay is bringing together those running in the Kootenay East riding 6:30 PM Tuesday night at the Key City Theatre.Candidates for the Liberal, NDP, Green and Libertarian parties will be participating.

College of the Rockies Stan Chung will be the moderator.

Voters in the Elk Valley will then have their chance to listen to local candidates vying for a seat in Victoria.

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum 7PM Wednesday at the Fernie Curling Club.

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce will also host a forum Tuesday April 25th at the Heritage Inn hotel.

Meanwhile, party nominees in Columbia River – Revelstoke will meet for an all candidates forum in Invermere Thursday April 27th.

It will take place 6PM at the David Thompson Secondary School Theatre.

British Columbians head to the polls May 9th.

– Josh Hoffman