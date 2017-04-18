IH warns tick season is approaching

As ticks are making their way back into the grasslands and wooded areas of the East Kootenay, Interior Health is encouraging residents in the area to be mindful of the arthropods.

As the weather grows warmer, ticks will be making their way into tall grass and wooded areas.

Some ticks carry diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, although it is fairly rare.

Medical health officer at Interior Health Dr. Silvina Mema says whether the tick carries a disease or not, it is important to remove the tick as quickly as possible.

“If you find a tick attached to your body it is important to remove it as soon as possible.” explains Dr. Mema. “If you cannot remove it because it is deeply burrowed into your skin, you can go see your doctor and they will be able to help you remove the tick.”

Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema explains some of the possible symptoms when a tick burrows into the skin.

“Tick-borne diseases are similar in the sense that people usually have headaches, fever, tiredness, vomiting,” says Dr. Mema. “and Lyme disease is characterized by joint pain.”

Interior Health encourages hikers and backcountry users to wear hats, long-sleeve shirts and pants when going through wooded or grassy areas.

To prevent ticks from entering your property, Interior Health recommends you keep your lawn short and keep wood piles and bird feeders away from your house.

– Dr. Silvina Mema, Interior Health medical health officer

– Devin Howard