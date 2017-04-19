Cranbrook releases customer service survey

The City of Cranbrook is looking to improve their customer service to better serve the community.

An online survey can be filled out by residents to voice their concerns on public engagement.

The city will use the study to better understand the issues people may have as well as take in positive feedback to continue to help with local problems.

The city’s customer service mandate is to have staff available to answer calls 95 per cent of the time and answers voicemail’s within 15 minutes.

The six-question survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B26SKVS

If you don’t have online access you can find the survey at City Hall, the public library or the Western Financial Place.

– Devin Howard