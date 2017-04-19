Crown to continue with witness testimony in Polygamy trial Wednesday

Crown will continue to call witnesses to the stand Wednesday in the trial of two Bountiful men charged with polygamy.

Special Prosector Peter Wilson told the Cranbrook courtroom in his opening statements Tuesday that he will try to prove Winston Blackmore and James Oler were prominent members of the religious sect south of Creston and participated in multiple marriages.

Soon after, expert witness and American author Dr. Brian Hales talked about the history of Mormon fundamentalism and the origins of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS).

Texas Ranger Nick Hanna, who recovered marriage records from a FLDS ranch in Texas, is expected to take the stand Wednesday.

Oler, who allegedly has four wives, pleaded not guilty as the trial began, while Blackmore, who is accused of marrying 24 women, refused to speak and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Crown’s case is expected to last 10-12 days and will also include testimony from Norma Jane Blackmore who is the first wife of Winston Blackmore and sister of Oler.

– Josh Hoffman