Kootenay East MLA candidates head to Fernie for forum

Nominees for Kootenay East MLA are in for a quick turn-around as they head for an all-candidates forum in Fernie Wednesday night.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce will host the event at the Fernie Curling Club, immediately following a forum held at Key City Theatre in Cranbrook Tuesday.

The event gives Elk Valley residents an opportunity to meet the various party candidates.

Representatives for the Liberals, NDP, Libertarian and Green Parties are expected to take part.

Candidates in Columbia River-Revelstoke meet next Thursday for their first forum, hosted in Invermere by the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Provincial election is set for May 9th.

– Jeff Johnson