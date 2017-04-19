Texas Ranger details seized marriage records in Cranbrook polygamy trial

A Texas Ranger has taken to the witness stand in the trial of two Bountiful men charged with polygamy.

Nick Hanna detailed marriage records in a Cranbrook courtroom Wednesday that were found at a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS) ranch outside of Eldorado, Texas in 2008.

Hanna said law enforcement removed more than 300 boxes of evidence during a raid, some of which, documented numerous marriages involving Winston Blackmore from 1990 to 2008.

Blackmore is accused of marrying a total of 24 women over a 25 year period.

James Oler is facing trial alongside Blackmore for allegedly having four wives.

Hanna told the courtroom about the “Yearning For Zion” ranch, a guarded community with watch towers, they raided roughly seven years ago.

He explained the size and strength of a sophisticated underground vault they had to break into to obtain the evidence.

The Texas Ranger is one of several witnesses expected to be called over the next two weeks as Crown tries to prove the defendants were prominent members of the Bounitful community who participated in multiple marriages.

– Josh Hoffman