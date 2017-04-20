Elk Valley RCMP reminds residents to obey school zone laws

Elk Valley R-C-M-P is reminding residents to be extra careful when driving in school zones.

This after the City of Fernie reminded residents to take caution in these areas during the last council meeting.

Sergeant Will Thien says it’s most important to be mindful of speed limits when passing schools with young children.

“The speed limit is 30 kilometres and a lot of times I would suggest people to go a little lower than that.” says Thien. “Kids will dart out onto roadways. Especially when you have lots of kids around and people walking around it gets distracting for any driver.”

Thien adds that an extra close eye should be kept in these zones for children running into the street.

The sergeant also says fines are increased around schools and playgrounds so it is important for drivers to familiarize themselves with the areas.

– Sgt. Will Thien, Elk Valley RCMP

– Devin Howard