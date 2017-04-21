Amended Invasive Plant bylaw has sharper teeth: RDEK

The RDEK Board Director says recent amendments give their Invasive Plant bylaw some pretty sharp teeth.

Rob Gay is speaking as the Regional District makes changes to the regulation to better coincide with the Province’s Weed Control Act.Gay says the BC Government has given them the authority to immediately manage noxious plants on private property.

In the past, the Regional District had to issue notice to property owners before taking action.

Gay says its important for property owners to educate themselves on the types invasive plants so they aren’t contributing to the spread of weeds.

The Board Chair says they have also appointed two staff members as weed control officers.

He adds staff have been directed to create guidelines around how they prioritize efforts when different cases of invasive weeds occur.

– Josh Hoffman

– RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay