Future of fish and wildlife meeting in Invermere Friday

The future of fish and wildlife is up for discussion in Ivermere tonight.

The BC Wildlife Federation is hosting a series of town hall meetings corncerning the dropping populations of caribou, fish, elk and deer.

The organization believes declining budgets for conservation are a contributing factor to population issues.

They feel the issue needs to be a priority for all candidates in the BC Election.

This is the final meeting following town halls that were hosted in Fernie and Cranbrook earlier this week.

– Devin Howard