Sparwood is looking to clean up the community this weekend.

The district is hosting their “big community clean-up” with the celebration of Earth Day.

The municipality says the goal of the of the event is the become more aware of what is thrown away and learn the consequences of littering.

Last year over 75 volunteers took part in picking up litter around the community.

Residents will meet up at the Greenwood Mall parking lot at 10 A-M on Sunday.

– Devin Howard