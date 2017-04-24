COTR staff being trained in new sexual misconduct protocols

New protection is in place for students at the College of the Rockies after sexual misconduct protocols have been approved.

This prior to a mandate by the province, which requires all post-secondary institutions to have a policy around sexual assault implemented by May 19th.

Director of Student Affairs Doris Silva says the school’s sexual assault prevention and response task force have been working hard on implementing the measures since March of last year.

Training and education have already started. The Task Force is working with residence advisors, frontline staff members and community focus groups to make sure the rules are understood and offered college wide.

– College of the Rockies Director of Student Affairs, Doris Silva

– Jeff Johnson